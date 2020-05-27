Telangana Mother, Baby Die After Hospitals Refuse Care Over COVID-19 Fear

The woman was turned away from 5 hospitals as her residence was in a Covid containment zone.

A probe report of the Telangana government has blamed six women doctors for the death of a young mother and her newborn baby in the last week of April. The pregnant woman, who had developed complications, was reportedly denied care at at least two of the five hospitals she was shifted to over three days before she gave birth.

Twenty-year-old Janeela was suspected of being Covid positive as her residence was in a containment zone of the Jogulamba Gadwal district, then a red zone. She tested negative for the coronavirus before she gave birth.

Submitting a probe report before the Telangana High Court on behalf of the state government, Special Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari recommended disciplinary action against the six doctors.

"Doctors there (Mahababunagar district hospital) should have taken care of her. That could have saved her life. Doctors at the Sultan Bazaar hospital did not even examine her," the Special Chief Secretary said.

On April 23, Janeela was taken to the primary healthcare centre in Rajoli. On suspicion of being Covid positive, she was directed to the Gadwal district hospital from she was shifted to the Mahabubnagar district hospital, then to the Government Maternity Hospital in Sultan Bazaar and then to the Gandhi Hospital, where she was finally tested for COVID-19. When her result showed she did not have the Coronavirus disease, she was sent to the Petlaburj Maternity Hospital, where she gave birth to a baby boy on April 25.

The next day, the baby was shifted to the Niloufer hospital, where he died. The mother was shifted to the Osmania Hospital where she succumbed on April 27.

In its report before the court, the state government said it would ensure uninterrupted care to pregnant women and newborns, and provide free ambulance to them. It added that treatment cannot be denied on suspicion that a person is COVID-19 positive.

The report further said that in view of the ongoing pandemic, the state government would soon issue fresh protocol on how to handle cases of women in labour in Telangana, where all districts barring Hyderabad have been declared green zones, indicating low case count for the novel coronavirus disease and allowing resumption of all economic activities.

The state government was issued notices by the Human Rights Commission in this case.