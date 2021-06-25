2 Top Maoists In Telangana Die Of Covid

Haribhushan, who had asthma and bronchitis, died on June 21.

Haribhushan and Siddaboina Sarakka alias Bharatakka, two of the top Maoists in Telangana, have died of the coronavirus.



In a press note, Maoists said Haribhushan, who had asthma and bronchitis, died on June 21. Bharatakka died the next day.



Sundarraj P, the Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, has said that the coronavirus situation in Maoists camps is serious. He asked senior Maoists to give real information to their cadres and the public.



The Bastar police have received information that Maoist commanders like Hidma and cadres like Vinod, Sonu, Jaiman, Nandu, are also infected by the coronavirus.



The officer said efforts are being made to confirm these reports.



He has appealed to the masses to stay away from the Maoists' meetings, rallies and other events because of the coronavirus pandemic.