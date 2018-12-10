Congress, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Meet Governor To Pre-Empt Telangana Bid

Congress, TDP met ESL Narsimhan and demanded invitation to form government if they win more seats

The Congress-led four-party People's Front met Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan today and requested that the alliance be treated as a "single entity" in the event of a hung assembly ahead of the vote count tomorrow.

The BJP, meanwhile, hinted at supporting K Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS in forming the government if it fell short of a majority and AIMIM pledging support.

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM said it will stand by Chandrashekar Rao, who had called the party "friendly." Post a meeting with Mr Rao, Asaduddin Owaisi said he is confident "KCR will form new government on his own strength."

AIMIM contested eight seats in the December 7 assembly elections as against the seven in the 2014 polls, and supported the TRS elsewhere.

When asked if AIMIM would back out if the BJP went with TRS, Mr Owaisi said, "Such a scenario would not be there. BJP, which had five seats....would decrease...you will see tomorrow by noon."

Though most exit polls have forecast an easy win for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, some predicted a keen contest between it and the Congress-led "Prajakutami", which also comprises the TDP, CPI and the newly formed Telangana Jana Samithi.

BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao noted that most exit polls have predicted that the TRS would retain power and they were likely to be on the mark.

A People's Front delegation called on the governor and sought to be treated as a single entity should the electorate give a fractured mandate.

With leaders of other Front constituents, Mr Reddy said the delegation told Mr Narasimhan about the "sanctity and constitutional validity" of a pre-poll alliance.

The counting will begin at 8 in the morning tomorrow.

