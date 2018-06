Conditions are becoming favourable for advance into some parts of Telangana. (Representational)

The conditions are turning to be favourable for southwest monsoon to advance into some parts of Telangana in the next 48 hours, the Met office said today. The southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh today, Met office sources said."Conditions are becoming favourable for advance into some parts of Telangana and some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and remaining parts of of Rayalaseema during next 48 hours," they said.