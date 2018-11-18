BJP Releases Fifth List Of Candidates For Telangana Assembly Polls

With this, the party has, to date, announced the names of 112 candidates (Representational)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of 19 candidates for the ensuing Assembly election in Telangana on December 7.

The list, finalised by the BJP Central Election Committee, included the names of Kusuma Satish from Warangal East, Naidu Prakash from Banswada and Sudhakar Rao for the Kollapur seat.

With this, the party has, to date, announced the names of 112 candidates. There are 119 seats in Telangana.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP had announced the names of seven candidates.

The party had announced its first list of 38 candidates, while the second list comprised of 28 candidates. The third list contained names of 20 candidates.