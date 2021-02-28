'No Worth To Ask For Votes In Telangana': TRS's KT Rama Rao Hits Out At BJP, Congress

KT Rama Rao is Telangana Rashtra Samithi's working president. (File)

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi's chief KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "trying to defame" his party. He said that both BJP and Congress "do not hold any worth to ask for votes" in Telangana.

He said, "BJP is only trying to defame the TRS party at every level - right from Delhi to all the way in Telangana. They have tried to take credit for many schemes that the Telangana government has set up including Mission Bhagiratha. On the other hand, the Congress did have a great history but currently doesn't hold any future. Both BJP and Congress do not hold any worth to ask for votes in Telangana."

He said that people, and especially graduates, must know about the lies that are being spread against the TRS party by BJP.

Mr Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi's working president, said, "For any party, any election is very important. For the upcoming MLC elections. All the party workers and leaders must work together to win in these MLC elections."

"TRS MLC candidate, Surabhi Vani Devi, has a clean image for her works to the field of education. This will definitely create a positive impression amongst graduates towards her," KT Rama Rao said.

Further speaking, Mr Rao said, "TRS party has grown from not being able to contest in an election due to the lack of candidates to being elected twice in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. This is how our TRS party has grown over time. This is because of the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Cheif Minister of Telangana and the TRS Party President."

Further slamming the BJP MLC Candidate, N Ramachander Rao, TRS President said that despite being an advocate himself, Mr Ramachander Rao has always told lies and has during his tenure as an MLC for the last six years. Ramachander Rao has done nothing to Telangana's graduates."

TRS President said, "As BJP is trying to defame the TRS party at every level, we must make graduates aware of the works that the TRS party has done to the state. We must make people aware of the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices. The BJP government has not given money for various schemes in the state, neither did they give the state a special status. Moreover, they haven't even sanctioned a single medical college to the state of Telangana."

He said, "Like no other governments in the past, TRS Government was able to create 1,33,000 job opportunities to the unemployed in the state. Moreover, we were able to create nearly 14 lakhs of jobs in the private sectors too. It is because of the TRS government, Hyderabad city has seen such a speed development."

He further appealed to all the party workers and leaders to "work as one" to win the upcoming MLC elections.

Telangana MLC elections in the state are scheduled to take place on March 14.