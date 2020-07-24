As Telangana's KTR Turns 45, Leaders Post Nostalgic Pics From Childhood

TRS leader KT Rama Rao is known to be active on social media

The cover page of almost all big newspapers in Telangana has birthday wishes for Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, who turned 45. From politicians to business leaders, everyone appears to have wished Mr Rao.

Mr Rao, Minister of Telangana Municipal Administration, working president of the TRS and son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is undeniably number two in the party and the government.

Mr Rao is the only minister in the state who's the most active on social media. He is known to address queries and reach out to people in need through his Twitter account, which makes him immensely popular on social media.

The hashtag #HappyBirthdayKTR was trending on Twitter, with not just film stars and industrialists wishing him, but Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, his family members, sister and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavita, cousin and cabinet colleague Harish Rao, another cousin and Rajya Sabha MP from the party Santosh conveying their birthday wishes with memories from childhood.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, my dear brother Tarak. May God bless you with good health & abundance of happiness. @KTRTRS — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 24, 2020

As the saying goes, We can neither choose our siblings nor neighbours. I cannot believe how lucky you are to have me as your baby sister 😄! But Since it's your birthday. I'll be very nice & acknowledge how great it is to have a rock star brother like you !

Happy birthday Annayya pic.twitter.com/3QT8Dnriye — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) July 24, 2020

Happy birthday @KTRTRS

Wishing you a long healthy and prosperous life. pic.twitter.com/aREWb7VPEo — Harish Rao Thanneeru #StayHome #StaySafe (@trsharish) July 24, 2020

Many Happy returns of the day #Annayya🎂,Be blessed with many more years in public life & scale higher positions.Keep inspiring us.

You are an icon and proud to reckon that my brother is Second to None in the contemporary politics.Always cherish the childhood days spent with you. pic.twitter.com/uhpC5BUo1h — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) July 23, 2020

Mr Rao was greeted in person as well and it would seem social distancing was voluntarily given up by the birthday boy himself.

KTR has often spoken against banners and billboards, so some of his supporters organised #GiftASmile and shared pictures of the good deeds they had chosen to do to honour their leader on his birthday.

KTR has been actively inaugurating infrastructure projects and schemes in the GHMC areas where municipal elections are to happen by the year-end. He successfully led the TRS campaign in the 2016 local body elections.