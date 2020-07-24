As Telangana's KTR Turns 45, Leaders Post Nostalgic Pics From Childhood

Leaders and supporters wished Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, as he turned 45

TRS leader KT Rama Rao is known to be active on social media

Hyderabad:

The cover page of almost all big newspapers in Telangana has birthday wishes for Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, who turned 45. From politicians to business leaders, everyone appears to have wished Mr Rao.

Mr Rao, Minister of Telangana Municipal Administration, working president of the TRS and son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is undeniably number two in the party and the government.

Mr Rao is the only minister in the state who's the most active on social media. He is known to address queries and reach out to people in need through his Twitter account, which makes him immensely popular on social media.

The hashtag #HappyBirthdayKTR was trending on Twitter, with not just film stars and industrialists wishing him, but Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, his family members, sister and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavita, cousin and cabinet colleague Harish Rao, another cousin and Rajya Sabha MP from the party Santosh conveying their birthday wishes with memories from childhood.

Mr Rao was greeted in person as well and it would seem social distancing was voluntarily given up by the birthday boy himself.

KTR has often spoken against banners and billboards, so some of his supporters organised #GiftASmile and shared pictures of the good deeds they had chosen to do to honour their leader on his birthday.

KTR has been actively inaugurating infrastructure projects and schemes in the GHMC areas where municipal elections are to happen by the year-end. He successfully led the TRS campaign in the 2016 local body elections.

