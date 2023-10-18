Ahead Of Polls, Over Rs 100 Crore Seized In Telangana

Telangana votes on November 30

It is just about a week since the election code came into effect in Telangana, and in just eight days, seizures in the form of cash, liquor, drugs, gold, and silver have crossed Rs 100 crore, according to officials.

In 2018, in the run-up to assembly elections, the total amount recovered was Rs 103.89 crore. This year, the recoveries are set to cross that figure.

The Election Commission has said nearly Rs 56 crore in cash (Rs 55,99,26,994), Rs 2.6 crore worth liquor, Rs 3.42 crore worth ganja, Rs 38.45 crore worth gold, silver and diamonds, other freebies worth Rs 70 lakh, adding up to over Rs 101 crores (Rs 101,18,17,299) has been seized.

Telangana votes on November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3.