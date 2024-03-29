4th Cop Arrested In Telangana Phone-Tapping Case, Accused No. 1 In US

Telangana: Sources have said over one lakh phone calls were tapped

A fourth accused who played a key role in the Telangana phone-tapping case has been arrested, sources said today. The Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Commissioner's Task Force, P Radhakrishna, has been taken into custody after interrogation in Hyderabad, sources said.

Mr Radhakrishna was the security officer to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR.

Former Telangana Intelligence Bureau chief T Prabhakhar Rao is the main accused in the case, which has roiled the state ahead of the general elections.

The Telangana phone-tapping case involves gathering electronic data not just for political intelligence, but to blackmail leaders, and even private companies and Tollywood celebrities.

Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy told NDTV all this happened with the knowledge of the leadership of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. "It is only a matter of time before they (BRS) leaders come under the ambit of the investigation," Mr Reddy said.

The accused No. 1, T Prabhakhar Rao, is in the US. Sources said investigators expect him to make himself available soon to join the probe. A 'lookout circular' to catch wanted people at entry and exit points such as airports has also been issued against him.

Sharvan Rao - also believed to be out of the country - allegedly helped set up Israeli-origin phone-tapping equipment and servers on the premises of a local school.

Another cop, Radha Kishan Rao - who was serving in the city task force - has also been named as an accused and a lookout notice has been issued for him as well.

Several other Telangana police officers are being investigated in connection with this case.

Three - Additional Superintendents of Police (SP) Bhujanga Rao and Thirupathanna, and Deputy SP Praneeth Rao - have already been arrested. The police said Bhujanga Rao and Thirupathanna, arrested last week, had confessed to monitoring private individuals illegally and destroying the evidence.

The list of individuals whose devices were reportedly monitored include Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and members of the BJP and Congress, as well as those from KCR's party.

Sources have said over one lakh phone calls were tapped.