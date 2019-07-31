49 Paramedics Detained Outside Telangana Chief Minister's Office

Police takes around 49 paramedics into preventive custody in Hyderabad

The police took around 49 paramedics into preventive custody this morning for gathering at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao's Camp Office in Begumpet district.

The unemployed paramedics wanted to meet the chief minister, but did not have permission.

They were protesting against government's failure in providing them jobs. They were demanding withdrawal of the order that gives weightage to in-service contract employees and to fill thousands of vacant posts immediately.

The police took them away to reduce tension in the area.

Last month, post graduate students and junior doctors of Gandhi, Osmania and Kakatiya medical colleges had protested against the hike in the retirement age of professors. They had demanded the recruitment of post graduate students and junior doctors for the post of assistant professors.

