3-Year-Old Dies After Falling In Sambar Vessel In Telangana

A case has been registered in Shabad police station. (Representational image)

A 3-year-old boy died of burn injuries after falling into a vessel filled with hot sambar (stew), according to Cyberabad police.

"We had received a complaint yesterday from a person named Suresh that while attending a function his son Suresh fell into a vessel filled with hot sambhar and received severe burn injuries," officials from the Cyberabad police said.

The boy was rushed to the Shabad government hospital for treatment, from where he was shifted to the Osmania general hospital on the recommendation of the doctors. The boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

A case has been registered in Shabad police station regarding the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

