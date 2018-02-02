3 Killed In Telangana After Car Crashes With Mini-Bus

While two of the car occupants were killed on the spot, its driver succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a nearby hospital, a police officer said.

The police are probing the accident that killed three people (Representational Image)

Jangaon, Telangana:  Three persons were today killed and two others injured when their car collided with a mini-bus near Raghunathpally mandal headquarters, police said.

The mishap occurred when the car occupants were returning to Hyderabad from Medaram, said senior police officer N Ranjith Rao.

While two of the people in the car were killed on the spot, its driver succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a nearby hospital, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as J.Satthemma (60) and her daughter-in-law J.Shiva Rani (35) and the car driver Raju (23).

Police said a probe was underway.

