3 Killed In Telangana After Car Crashes With Mini-Bus

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The police are probing the accident that killed three people (Representational Image) Jangaon, Telangana: Three persons were today killed and two others injured when their car collided with a mini-bus near Raghunathpally mandal headquarters, police said.



The mishap occurred when the car occupants were returning to Hyderabad from Medaram, said senior police officer N Ranjith Rao.



While two of the people in the car were killed on the spot, its driver succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a nearby hospital, the officer said.



The deceased have been identified as J.Satthemma (60) and her daughter-in-law J.Shiva Rani (35) and the car driver Raju (23).



Police said a probe was underway.



