Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Said to Get Water-Drop Hinge Mechanism for Its Inner Folding Display

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 was a worthy upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. While we noticed plenty of improvements over the older model in our review, its outer display was a bit limiting in terms of functionality. New information from a tipster has now revealed that both the inner display's hinge and the outer display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to get some big upgrades. These upgrades will also affect the overall design of the upcoming foldable from Samsung.

As per tipster @UniverseIce, the next instalment of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a bigger outer display and a new hinge mechanism. The same source points out that these design features on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may appear similar to the upcoming Oppo Find N2 Flip that is expected to launch later this month.

The new hinge mechanism is of the water-drop variety and basically holds the inner folding display in a water-drop-like form around the folded area. While the folded area digs deeper into the two halves of a flip phone, it also allows for minimal creasing of the folded portion of the display. The same hinge mechanism also lets both halves of a foldable sit flat against one another. This allows for a slimmer overall design when folded shut, and should be an improvement over Samsung's existing folding mechanism.

As for the external display, the tipster claims that it will be similar to the Oppo Find N2 Flip's 3.26-inch display. A bigger display would be more useful compared to the 1.9-inch panel, which we found limiting in our review of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The tipster also made a claim about the Galaxy Z Flip 5's battery that could have a higher capacity than the previous model, but not bigger than what Oppo is expected to offer in its Find N2 Flip.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has had its fair share of leaks over the past months. From a video that revealed its folding mechanism and outer display, to a recent render, which suggested the top half of its design along with its outer display and camera setup. Oppo's Find N2 series, which also includes the Find N2 (to rival Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold smartphones) is expected to be announced at Oppo's Inno Day conference that starts on December 14.