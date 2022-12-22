Samsung Star Wars Bundle for Galaxy Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Buds 2 Pro Launched: All Details

It includes a Galaxy Z Flip 4 case with a Millennium Falcon strap

Samsung has launched the Star Wars Bundle for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. This pack contains Star Wars Galactic Holiday Edition-themed accessories. Notably, this bundle does not include the actual devices. The South Korean tech giant had recently also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition model, which will have limited availability. The clamshell foldable handset has always received such variants. Samsung had launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition earlier this year in its home market.

The Samsung Star Wars Bundle costs $149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,500). It includes a Galaxy Z Flip 4 case along with a Millennium Falcon strap. There is also a Star Wars-inspired cover and strap for the Galaxy Watch 5. It comes with a specially-designed Galaxy Buds 2 Pro case along with a strap. Finally, the Star Wars Bundle packs holiday-themed Star Wars stickers. These Samsung accessories are also sold separately.

The South Korean tech giant had recently also announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition. This limited edition variant sports a white matte finish and flaunts Maison Margiela's décortiqué technique. It also comes with a custom UX that features a paintbrush artwork design. It is also designed to offer a see-through X-ray look.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched in August earlier this year. It has a starting price of Rs. 89,999 in the country. The Samsung handset comes in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colours. It features a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.