Samsung Star Wars Bundle for Galaxy Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Buds 2 Pro Launched: All Details

The bundle includes Star Wars Galactic Holiday Edition-themed accessories.

It includes a Galaxy Z Flip 4 case with a Millennium Falcon strap

Highlights

  • Samsung to also sell these accessories separately
  • The pack includes holiday-themed Star Wars stickers
  • Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition

Samsung has launched the Star Wars Bundle for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. This pack contains Star Wars Galactic Holiday Edition-themed accessories. Notably, this bundle does not include the actual devices. The South Korean tech giant had recently also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition model, which will have limited availability. The clamshell foldable handset has always received such variants. Samsung had launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition earlier this year in its home market.

The Samsung Star Wars Bundle costs $149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,500). It includes a Galaxy Z Flip 4 case along with a Millennium Falcon strap. There is also a Star Wars-inspired cover and strap for the Galaxy Watch 5. It comes with a specially-designed Galaxy Buds 2 Pro case along with a strap. Finally, the Star Wars Bundle packs holiday-themed Star Wars stickers. These Samsung accessories are also sold separately.

The South Korean tech giant had recently also announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition. This limited edition variant sports a white matte finish and flaunts Maison Margiela's décortiqué technique. It also comes with a custom UX that features a paintbrush artwork design. It is also designed to offer a see-through X-ray look.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched in August earlier this year. It has a starting price of Rs. 89,999 in the country. The Samsung handset comes in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colours. It features a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

.