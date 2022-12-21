Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Allegedly Spotted on BIS, NBTC Certification Websites Ahead of Launch

Representative image: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Highlights The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The handset is likely to get a new 200-megapixel main camera

Samsung might launch the phone with a curved AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been a rumour mill-favourite for a while. The flagship Android smartphone is expected to launch during the first quarter of 2023. Samsung has not confirmed the official launch date of the Galaxy S23 series. However, several rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch will take place in February 2023. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will sit at the top of the flagship lineup, has been allegedly spotted on a couple of certification websites.

Ahead of the official launch, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has reportedly visited the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and NBTC certification websites. The NBTC database suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the model number SM-S918B/DS. It also hints the moniker of the phone associated to the model number. Tipster Abhishek Yadav, who spotted the device on the NBTC website, also tipped details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's BIS certification. Unfortunately, the BIS certification does not suggest any new details other than the model number.

At the Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung is likely to launch three premium phones — Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Like every year, the Ultra model will pack the most premium specifications that Samsung has to offer.

Dummy models of the Galaxy S23 series recently surfaced on the web. The images suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will look familiar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Review).

The phone sports a quad-camera setup on the back with an LED flash and Laser AutoFocus. According to some of the other leaked details, the phone could feature a new 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 10-megapixel telephoto camera sensors. One of the two telephoto camera sensors is said to support 3x optical and 30x digital zoom, whereas the other could offer 10x optical and 100x digital zoom.

For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been tipped to feature a 12-megapixel front camera. The device could also get a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen is said to be curved with a hole-punch cutout at the top.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. It has also been tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging. We also expect Samsung to launch the device with its latest One UI 5.0 skin based on Android 13.