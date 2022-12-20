Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Said to Get 12-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Same as Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to succeed the Galaxy S22 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera

Samsungs flagship series is rumoured to launch in February

The Galaxy S22 Ultra launched with a 40-megapixel front camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is rumoured to launch in February, 2023 and multiple leaks surrounding its design and specifications have already been reported. While the upcoming flagship series will include a host of improvements over its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series, some things might actually be a downgrade. According to a new report, the front camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra could be getting a new sensor that will have a much lower resolution than the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

According to the report by Galaxy Club, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will likely get a 12-megapixel selfie shooter, just like the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+. This would represent a considerable downgrade from the pixel count of Galaxy S22 Ultra's front camera, which is a 40-megapixel sensor. Going down to 12-megapixels in the upcoming flagship could lead to less detailed selfies and videos.

Notably, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ are reportedly getting an upgrade in the front camera department over their predecessors. The two upcoming phones will also feature a 12-megapixel front camera, an improvement over the 10-megapixel sensor found on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. Samsung, however, has not yet confirmed any of the rumoured specifications of the upcoming smartphones.

It's worth pointing out that the pixel count is not the only metric behind good quality photos. The South Korean tech giant would likely be bringing other improvements with the new sensor, along with software refinements, that could lead to the Galaxy S23 Ultra taking just as good, or even better selfies than its predecessor.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be revealed early next year. The launch of the flagship smartphones could reportedly be delayed to mid or late February. Samsung is reportedly undecided on the pricing structure for the series, leading to delays in the launch.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera as part of a quad rear camera setup. The handset is also tipped to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1,440×3,088 pixels resolution and 16.7 million colour depth.