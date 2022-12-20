Samsung Galaxy S23 Leaks Showcase Official and Third-Party Accessories; S Pen Expected in Four Colours

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will launch alongside the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+

Highlights The Samsung Galaxy S23 will include the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra

The S Pen could come in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colours

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ were recently spotted on the FCC website

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch in the coming months and multiple leaks over its design and specifications have surfaced recently. A new leak gives a sneak peek into Galaxy S23 phone cases and upcoming S Pen colours, which further hints at the design of Samsung's flagship series. The leaks have come from two different sources, revealing both Samsung official and third-party accessories for the Galaxy S23 lineup. Earlier reports have placed the design of the smartphones to be similar to the Galaxy S22 series.

The first set of clues come from renowned tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), who leaked a list of Galaxy S23 accessories, along with their model numbers. The tipster provided a list of phone cases and also S Pen colour choices.

According to Blass, the S Pen is expected to be available in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colours, which suggests the Galaxy S23 series could be available in this colour variants as well. The tipster also claims that the Galaxy S23 cases will be available clear, leather, and silicone finishes.

Meanwhile, MobileFun has listed a variety of official and third-party cases for the upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphones. These include official Samsung leather cases in Black, Camel, and Green colours. The listing also includes silicone cases in Khaki, Lilac, and Navy colours, among others.

The cover designs confirm previous leaks, which showcase a triple rear camera setup, with slight tweaks in the design from the Galaxy S22 series.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 series, which is said to include the vanilla Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, early next year. The launch of the upcoming flagship has reportedly been delayed to either mid or late February. Samsung is believed to be undecided on the pricing of the smartphones, as per the report.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ were reportedly spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The listing hinted that the two smartphones could be launched with support for 25W fast charging, just like their predecessors.