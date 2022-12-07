Samsung Galaxy M04 India Launch Confirmed for December 9; Price, Specifications Teased

The Samsung Galaxy M04 will be among the most affordable smartphones from the company in India

Samsung Galaxy M04 has been confirmed to launch in India. The company will launch the Galaxy M04 as its new entry-level smartphone in India. The smartphone is confirmed to be available for purchase via Amazon soon after its launch. A dedicated microsite on Amazon India has confirmed the official launch date of the handset. The device will debut on December 9 in India. The microsite also teases the India pricing and some specifications of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 will launch in two colour options — Blue and Green. The Amazon microsite further reveals that the phone will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. There are two circular cutouts for the camera sensors, next to which is an LED flash. The company did not reveal the camera specifications of the phone.

On the front, there is a waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The bezels around the screen are fairly thin, except for the thick chin. The frame is seen to house the volume and power buttons on the right side. We do not see the phone featuring a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. This could mean that the Samsung Galaxy M04 may only offer AI Face Unlock support along with pattern/ pin-based authentication for unlocking the phone.

The device is also confirmed to offer up to 8GB of RAM, which is a combination of physical RAM and virtual RAM, which Samsung calls RAM Plus. The phone will offer 128GB of internal storage. It is also confirmed to get software upgrades for two years. While Samsung did not officially confirm the Android version, the phone is rumoured to boot Android 12-based One UI 4.1 core out-of-the-box.

Lastly, Samsung revealed that the phone will be priced under Rs. 9,000 in India. It was recently reported that the Samsung Galaxy M04 could have a launch price of Rs. 8,999 for the base model. The phone is said to be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A04e, and could be powered by a MediaTek Hello G35 SoC.