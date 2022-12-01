Samsung Galaxy A04e Tipped to Launch Soon in India; Colourways, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A04e comes with a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A04e, which was first launched in select markets, could be making its way to India soon. Ahead of any official announcement, a fresh leak has tipped the colour options along with RAM and storage details of this Galaxy A series phone in India. The Samsung Galaxy A04e is said to come in Light Blue and Copper colour options. It is tipped to come in three RAM and storage options with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy A04e carries 13-megapixel dual rear cameras and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

A report by 91Mobiles, citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, claims that, Samsung will soon launch the Galaxy A04e in India. The report does not include an exact launch date. This Galaxy A-series phone, which has already launched in select regions, is said to be priced around Rs. 10,000 in the country.

As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy A04e will come in three RAM and storage options — 3GB RAM+32GB storage, 3GB RAM+64GB storage, and 4GB RAM+128GB storage. It is said to make its way to India with Light Blue and Copper colourways.

The Samsung Galaxy A04e appeared on the company's official website back in October. It runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ PLS LCD display, which has a waterdrop-style notch at the centre. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A04e features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Galaxy A04e offers up to 128GB storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.