Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerators: One Smart Solution for Every Home

Have you ever thought your refrigerator could simplify your daily life? That's exactly what Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerators are designed to do. They go beyond basic cooling as they learn your habits, help manage food, save energy, and even add a touch of personal style to your kitchen.

Bespoke AI Refrigerators are built for everyone, no matter your family size, cooking habits or kitchen space.

They are available in three main segments: French Door Refrigerators (FDR), Side-by-Side Refrigerators (SBS) and Double Door Refrigerators.

How to choose the best Bespoke AI Refrigerator for you?

FDR

Best for large families, premium kitchens

Spacious storage with wide shelves

Smart food management features

Premium design and finish

SBS

Best for organised storage and modern lifestyles

Vertical split for easy access

Separate sections for fridge and freezer

Sleek and contemporary look

Double Door

Best for budget-conscious buyers and compact homes

Freezer on top, fridge below

Energy-efficient and practical

Compact yet functional

Segment Model Capacity Ideal for Family Key Buying factors 1 Bespoke AI French Door Family Hub+ RF71DB9950QD 809L >4 family members, looking for the most innovative and lifestyle product Wi-fi enabled, 32" Large screen, AI Family Hub+, AI Vision Inside, Auto Open Door, Triple Cooling, Flex Zone, Power cool/Freeze, AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Food, SmartThings Home care

What makes this refrigerator different from regular refrigerators?

It comes with an interactive screen that allows you to manage groceries, view inside the fridge remotely, and stay connected with your family.

How does AI help the cooling performance?

AI optimises cooling based on usage patterns, ensuring consistent temperature and energy efficiency.

Can I control the refrigerator remotely?

Yes, through SmartThings, you can monitor and control settings from your smartphone.

Is this refrigerator suitable for large families?

Yes, the spacious French door design offers high capacity and flexible storage.

How does Auto Open Door help?

It helps you open the door effortlessly. Just touch the sensors on the door, and it automatically opens. It comes in very handy if your hands are full.

Segment Model Capacity Ideal for Family Key Buying factors 2 Bespoke AI French Door Refrigerator RF65DB90BD12 650L >4 family members, looking for stylish & latest products Wi-fi enabled, Glass finish, Triple Cooling, Flex Zone, Power Cool/Freeze, AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Food, SmartThings Home care

What are the benefits of a French door refrigerator design?

A French door refrigerator design provides wider shelves, better organisation, and easy access to frequently used items.

How does AI improve food freshness?

AI adjusts cooling based on usage to maintain optimal freshness.

Is this refrigerator energy-efficient for daily use?

Yes, it uses AI and inverter technology to optimise power consumption.

Can I customise cooling in this refrigerator?

Yes, the Flex Zone section comes with five preset temperature modes to keep different foods and drinks at optimal temperatures.

Is it suitable for modern modular kitchens?

Yes, the Bespoke Design blends seamlessly with contemporary kitchen aesthetics.

Segment Model Capacity Ideal for Family Key Buying factors 3 Bespoke AI SBS with Glass Finish RS76CB81A333HL 653L >4 family members, looking for a stylish product Wi-fi enabled, Twin Cooling PlusTM, Convertible 5-in-1, Auto Open Door, AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Cooking, SmartThings Home care

How does the side-by-side (SBS) design help in storage?

It provides dedicated vertical sections for the fridge and freezer, improving organisation.

Does this model support AI-based energy optimisation?

Yes, AI adjusts cooling and energy usage based on patterns.

Is this refrigerator suitable for frequent usage in the summer?

Yes, it ensures consistent cooling even with frequent door openings.

Does this refrigerator support smart connectivity?

Yes, it can be connected via SmartThings for remote monitoring

Segment Model Capacity Ideal for Family Key Buying factors 4 Bespoke AI SBS with Dispenser RS78CG8543B1 633L >4 family members Wi-fi enabled, Ice & water Dispenser, Twin Cooling PlusTM, Convertible 5in1, AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Cooking, SmartThings Home care

What is the benefit of having a built-in water or ice dispenser?

It provides instant access to chilled water and ice without having to open the fridge.

Does the dispenser affect storage space?

No, it is designed to optimise space while adding convenience.

What exactly does AI do in this refrigerator?

AI automates cooling and energy usage, reducing manual adjustments.

How hygienic is the water dispenser system?

It is designed with hygiene-focused features to ensure safe usage. It has a large, BPA-free water tank for its Non-plumbing Ice & Water Dispenser.

Segment Model Capacity Ideal for Family Key Buying factors 5 Bespoke AI Double Door RT80H51C3BHL 467L Family of 4, looking for a compact, big capacity Refrigerator Wi-Fi enabled, Glass finish, Twin Cooling PlusTM, Convertible 5in1, AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Home care, ActiveFresh Filter+, Power Freeze, Power Cool,

Is the storage in this refrigerator flexible?

It includes adjustable shelves and convertible compartments to ensure flexible and personalised storage.

Does this refrigerator include AI-based features?

Yes, this refrigerator is equipped with AI-optimised cooling and reduces unnecessary power usage.

Is this refrigerator suitable for heavy summer usage?

Yes, it is built to maintain consistent cooling even in high temperatures.

What is the key difference in this higher-capacity double-door refrigerator?

It is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled and monitored from anywhere.

Segment Model Capacity Ideal for Family Key Buying factors 6 Bespoke AI Double Door RT41HB6A4222HL 396L Family of 3, looking for a stylish & latest double-door refrigerator Wi-Fi enabled, Twin Cooling PlusTM, Convertible 5in1, AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Home care, ActiveFresh Filter+, Power Freeze, Power Cool

Watch: Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator | Enabling Better Living

What is the 5-in-1 Convertible feature?

Using Twin Cooling Plus Technology, the 5-in-1 Convertible feature lets you switch between 5 smart modes that allow you to use your refrigerator as per your needs.

What is Power Cool & Power Freeze?

At the touch of a button, Power Cool quickly cools your groceries and favourite drinks. Power Freeze allows for quick freezing or firming up frozen food and making ice.

How does it help with energy savings?

AI Energy Mode adjusts compressor usage to reduce power consumption during low usage periods.

Segment Model Capacity Ideal for Family Key Buying factors 7 Bespoke AI Double Door RT34HG5A43B1HL 330L Family of 3, looking for the latest double-door refrigerator Wi-Fi enabled, Twin Cooling PlusTM, Convertible 5in1, AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Home care, ActiveFresh Filter+, Power Freeze, Power Cool

What is Twin Cooling Plus Technology?

Twin Cooling Technology ensures your food stays moist and fresh for longer by adjusting temperature and humidity in the fridge and freezer independently.

Does this refrigerator support smart connectivity and AI features?

Yes, this refrigerator is part of Samsung's Bespoke AI line-up, offering smart control and monitoring via SmartThings, along with AI-based energy optimisation.

What is SmartThings Home Care?

SmartThings Home Care allows you to monitor and take care of your refrigerator easily. It automatically notifies you if parts need replacing or problems are detected, and suggests a solution.

How does Active Fresh Filter+ help in a Refrigerator?

It keeps the fridge hygienic and reduces the risk of food contamination.

Segment Model Capacity Ideal for Family Key Buying factors 8 Bespoke AI Double Door RT80H30U3K 256L Family of 2 Wi-Fi enabled, Smart Conversion, All Around Cooling, Power Cool/Freeze, AI Energy Mode, Cool Pack, Digital Inverter Technology

Does this refrigerator support smart connectivity and AI features?

Yes, this refrigerator is part of Samsung's Bespoke AI lineup, offering smart control and monitoring via SmartThings, along with AI-based energy optimisation.

What types of households is this model suited for?

With a capacity of 256L and a double door design, this refrigerator is ideal for small to medium families

What makes this refrigerator suitable for Indian summers?

This model features frost-free cooling with multi-airflow, ensuring consistent cooling even with frequent door openings during summer.

What does Cool Pack do?

Cool Pack ensures that food in the freezer does not defrost for up to 12 hours when the power supply is cut or accidentally disconnected.

Segment Model Capacity Ideal for Family Key Buying factors 9 Bespoke AI Double Door RT80H28U2FHL 236L Family of 2 Wi-Fi enabled, Smart Conversion, All Around Cooling, Power Cool/Freeze, AI Energy Mode, Cool Pack, Digital Inverter Technology

What types of households is this model suited for?

With a capacity of 236L and a double door design, this refrigerator is ideal for small to medium families.

Does this refrigerator support smart connectivity and AI features?

Yes, this refrigerator is part of Samsung's Bespoke AI line-up, offering smart control and monitoring via SmartThings, along with AI-based energy optimisation.

What are the benefits of Digital Inverter Technology (DIT)?

The DIT Technology automatically adjusts speed based on cooling demand, which reduces energy consumption, ensures quieter operation and enhances long term durability.

What is Power Cool & Power Freeze?

At the touch of a button, Power Cool quickly cools your groceries and favourite drinks. Power Freeze allows for quick freezing or firming up frozen food and making ice.