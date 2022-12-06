Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped to Feature Sony IMX890 Camera Sensor With OIS

The Realme GT Neo 5 is likely to succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 (pictured)

Highlights Realme GT Neo 5 could be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

It may pack a 4,600mAh battery with 240W fast charging support

The Realme GT Neo 5 may also sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Realme reportedly plans to launch two new GT Neo series smartphones every year. It is believed that the Realme GT Neo 5 could be the next GT Neo series handset to arrive. The handset is expected to feature a 4,600mAh battery with support for 240W fast charging. A notable tipster has now hinted that it could pack a Sony IMX890 camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is said to be a 50.3-megapixel CMOS image sensor with features like an inbuilt temperature sensor.

According to a comment by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Realme GT Neo 5 will feature a Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support. This sensor is expected to be an upgrade from the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary featured on the Realme GT Neo 3. Realme is yet to officially reveal any specifications of the Realme GT Neo 5.

Sony is also yet to unveil the IMX890 sensor. Tipster Ice universe (Twitter: @UniverseIce) recently leaked its key specifications. The Sony IMX890 is believed to be a 50.3-megapixel CMOS image sensor with a sensor size of 1/1.56 inches. This sensor is said to offer full-resolution recording at 30 fps. It could come with features like an inbuilt temperature sensor and a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR).

The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to rival the Redmi K60 and OnePlus Ace 2 at launch. It is tipped to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. There could be a flat OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. It may feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

This Realme smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,600mAh battery with support for 240W fast charging. It might also get a variant with a 5,000mAh battery, which might support 150W fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to debut in the first half of 2023.