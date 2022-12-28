Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications Tipped; Could Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 240W Fast Charging

Realme GT Neo 5 will debut as a successor to the GT Neo 3 (pictured above).

Highlights Realme GT Neo 5 series could include two phones

The Realme GT Neo 5 Pro could support 240W fast charging

The handset is rumoured to feature a Sony IMX890 primary camera

Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to launch on January 5. The Chinese manufacturer will be hosting an event in China to unveil its new fast charging technology. The Realme GT Neo 5 series is rumoured to feature the latest fast charging tech. At the event, the company is expected to launch two new smartphones, namely the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT Neo 5 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, an alleged poster shared on Weibo has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 series.

The poster suggests that the Realme GT Neo 5 will feature support for 240W fast charging, which will be one of its highlights. According to previous reports, the Realme GT Neo 5 will support 150w fast charging, whereas the GT Neo 5 Pro will support 240W fast charging. The Pro model is said to pack a smaller 4,600mAh battery, whereas the GT Neo 5 could pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The alleged poster also suggests that the Realme GT Neo 5 will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the back, it could get a Sony IMX890 main camera sensor. The primary camera is said to support optical image stabilisation (OIS), according to the leaked poster.

Some other details of the phone have also leaked in the past. The phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and support for 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is also tipped to support 2160Hz PWM Dimming.

In addition to this, the Realme GT Neo 5 is said to feature a plastic frame. It is said to also come with RBG lighting, which is usually seen in gaming smartphones. The company is yet to officially reveal any specifications of the phone. Therefore, we advise taking the leaked details with a pinch of salt. Regarding the India launch timeline, we can expect the Realme GT Neo 5 to be unveiled during the first quarter of 2023.