Oppo Find X6 Tipped to Feature Three 50-Megapixel Cameras; New Leak Hints at Rear Glass Panel

The Oppo Find X6 series is on its way, with multiple leaks about the design and specifications of the phones doing the rounds ahead of a rumoured early 2023 launch. A new leak, however, has revealed more about the camera system expected on the Oppo Find X6. According to a noted tipster, the handset will feature a triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The purported handset will also feature a glass rear panel, according to the tipster.

According to details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, in addition to the 50-megapixel primary sensor that is tipped to feature on the Oppo Find X6, the triple camera setup will include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope zoom lens with three times optical zoom. Previous leaks had said that the Oppo Find X6 Pro would feature three 50-megapixel Sony cameras, and the tipster has now revealed additional details of the camera setup.

The tipster claims that the Oppo Find X6 will come with the MariSilicon X image processor and Hasselblad camera branding and optimisations. They have also revealed that the Oppo Find X6's body is made of glass, weighs approximately 207 grams, and has a thickness of 12.3mm, which includes the camera lens.

The upcoming series from Oppo is expected to include two variants — the Oppo Find X6 and the Oppo Find X6 Pro. The former is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Oppo Find X6 is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Recently, leaked renders also gave a sneak peek into the Oppo Find X6's design. The renders, provided by tipster Evan Blass, showed a redesigned rear camera module.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer released the Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and Find X5 Lite in February this year. Oppo has not yet announced official launch dates for the upcoming Find X6 series.