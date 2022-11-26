OnePlus CPH2451 Bluetooth SIG Certification Hints at Imminent Launch, Could be OnePlus 11 Series Device

OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11 Pro have been in the news for quite a while

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartphone, however, the company has not confirmed the moniker yet. A mysterious OnePlus device with model number CPH2451 has allegedly bagged Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification, bringing the handset a step closer to launch. It is tipped to be a variant of the OnePlus 11 series or the Nord series. The listing, however, states that the upcoming model will run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. It also suggests Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has tweeted the Bluetooth SIG spotting of the OnePlus CPH2451. The listing suggests that the handset will run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. The screenshots of the listing show November 25 as the publishing date and indicate that the handset will have Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. Although the company has not confirmed the moniker yet, the tipster suggests that the OnePlus 11 or Nord-series smartphone may break cover soon.

OnePlus has not confirmed the development of the new Nord series smartphone yet, but previous reports have suggested possible specifications of the OnePlus 11 variant. The newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will power the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 11 is tipped to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and will have a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could feature a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. It is said to come in 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It could include an alert slider as well.

The OnePlus 11 is said to carry a triple rear camera unit. The Hasselblad-branded camera setup could comprise a 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel sensor. It is said to carry a 32-megapixel selfie shooter as well. It is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.