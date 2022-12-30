OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Detailed Images Leaked, Suggests Design, Colour Options, and Box Contents

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is expected to launch globally in the coming weeks

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 detailed images have been revealed by reputed tipster Evan Blass, showing three colour options and the contents of the box. Additional design aspects are also showcased in detail in the new images, which come just days ahead of the expected China launch on January 4 alongside the OnePlus 11 smartphone. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is the successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro that was launched in mid-2021, and is likely to have similar features and pricing.

The design of the new true wireless earphones from OnePlus have been leaked in a tweet by Evan Blass (note that the tweet is protected and may not be visible to all), which shows the detailed design of the earphones and charging case, the three colour options, and the box contents of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The new earphones are tipped to be available in black, white, and dark green colour options, and the design seems to largely resemble that of the OnePlus Buds Pro.

Notably, the images also suggest that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be developed in collaboration with Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio; this collaboration had been teased earlier as well. This appears to be the result of shared development processes with OnePlus' parent company Oppo, which has been working with Dynaudio for the Enco X and Enco X2 true wireless earphones.

The box contents of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are seen to include a total of three pairs of ear tips, a USB Type-C charging cable, and documentation. Other features and specifications could be similar to that of the Oppo Enco X2, which was released in mid-2022, although these will only be revealed when the product itself is launched.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is likely to be launched alongside the OnePlus 11 in China on January 4, while the India launch is scheduled for February 7 as of now.