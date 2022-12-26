OnePlus 11 Confirmed to Launch in China on January 4; to Get 16GB RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0 Storage

The OnePlus 11 has the same colours as the OnePlus 10 Pro

Highlights OnePlus 11 5G will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

It will feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage

The base model will have 12GB of RAM

OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch in China on January 4. The company has been teasing the features of its new flagship smartphone ahead of the launch. OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 11 India launch event will be hosted on February 7. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some new details regarding the OnePlus 11's design and hardware. Along with the launch date for the Chinese market, the latest teaser also reveals the RAM and storage details of the OnePlus 11 5G.

OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G will launch with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The company also revealed that the phone's base model will feature 12GB of RAM. The 2023 flagship smartphone is likely to offer 256GB of internal storage in the base model. The Chinese market will also have a 16GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 11 with 512GB of internal storage.

One of the video teasers also highlights the Green colour variant of the OnePlus 11, which has a frosted back. The black colour variant, on the other hand, seems to have a textured design and a matte finish.

The OnePlus 11 5G will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The company has confirmed to partner with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 11's camera. The device will feature an alert slider as well. In addition to the above details, OnePlus has confirmed that the phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

A recent TENAA listing revealed that the phone will sport a 6.7-inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 1,440 x 3,216 pixels. The phone is expected to offer support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is also said to be curved and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.

There is said to be a 50-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, the OnePlus 11 is said to feature a 32-megapixel front camera. There could also be a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The phone is said to weigh about 205g and measure 163.1×74.1×8.53mm.

Lastly, the phone was spotted running Android 13 out-of-the-box on Geekbench. We can expect the Chinese variant to feature ColorOS 13 on top. The Indian variant is likely to feature Oxygen OS 13 on top of Android.