OnePlus Teases Anniversary Event on December 17, OnePlus 11 Launch Tipped

The OnePlus 10 Pro (above) launched earlier this year

Highlights OnePlus 11 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Previous leaks suggest the series will include OnePlus 11R variant

OnePlus has not announced any launch timeline for OnePlus 11 series

OnePlus 11 has been in news for long with several specifications being tipped about the flagship smartphone. While OnePlus has not revealed any details about the launch of the smartphone, the Chinese company has released a teaser image for an upcoming event to be held on December 17. There has been no mention about the release of the OnePlus 11 in time for the company's 9th anniversary. However, two tipsters have hinted that the event could see the launch of the much-awaited flagship smartphone.

According to an official post from the Shenzhen-based manufactured on the Chinese social media website Weibo, the OnePlus 9th Anniversary event will be hosted on December 17 at 2.30 PM local time (12 PM IST). While the company has not revealed much details about the event, two reliable tipsters have hinted at the possible launch of OnePlus 11 at the upcoming event. While Mukul Sharma has suggested the release of OnePlus 11, Abhishek Yadav has confirmed the company will be introducing the upcoming smartphone.

It is important to note here that OnePlus has neither specified an official launch timeline for the OnePlus 11 series, nor has it provided details on different variants. However, according to previous reports, the OnePlus 11 was spotted on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website, with the listing hinting at 100W fast charging support. OnePlus has already confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Previous leaks have also hinted at the release of OnePlus 11R variant. Prototype images of the OnePlus 11R suggest at an alert slider and an infrared (IR) blaster on the handset.

The leaked images also showcased a triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus 11R and an LED flash on the back panel. The rectangular camera module featured a similar design to the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T 5G. The OnePlus 11R is also said to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, same as the OnePlus 10T 5G. Its predecessor OnePlus 10R, however, was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.