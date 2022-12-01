Moto X40 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Design Ahead of Launch: Report

Moto X40 Pro leaks suggest design similar to Moto Edge 30 Pro

Moto X40 Pro, which is expected to be Motorola's next flagship smartphone, has leaked through new renders. The handset, which has been tipped to arrive in global and Indian markets as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, is expected to house Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The leaked renders suggest that the overall design of Motorola's upcoming flagship smartphone could be similar to its predecessor the Moto Edge 30 Pro, except for the rear camera module. The renders also suggest the purported flagship smartphone from Motorola may sport the signature Moto logo at the back.

According to the renders and video leaked by MySmartprice, in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks), the Moto X40 Pro or Moto Edge 40 Pro model sports a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout for the front-facing selfie camera. The renders also suggest narrow bezels at the top and bottom.

The purported flagship smartphone from Motorola is seen housing the volume rocker and power buttons on its right side. Meanwhile, a primary speaker grill is seen on the top portion of the smartphone while the bottom portion is seen housing another speaker grill, a USB type-C port, a microphone, and a SIM tray.

From the back, the Moto X40 Pro or Motorola Edge 40 Pro renders suggest a square-shaped triple camera module and an LED flash. According to the report, the flagship smartphone could come with a metal frame and a glass back. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro, however, came with a plastic frame.

The renders do not explicitly suggest a fingerprint sensor cutout on the side or the rear, which could mean that the Moto X40 Pro could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The report also tipped that the X40 Pro will measure 161.3 x 73.9 x 8.6mm and it is said to be 10.8mm thick including the camera bump.

Motorola's purported flagship series, which is also expected to include the vanilla Moto X40 was previously spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website database that suggested that the vanilla smartphone would also come with 68W fast charging support.

Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group had also teased the launch of the Moto X40 via a post on Weibo, and confirmed that the smartphone would come with 68W fast charging support.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Motorola on the design, specifications, price, and launch timeline of the purported Moto X40 Pro or Moto Edge 40 Pro model smartphone, as of yet.