iQoo Neo 7 SE With 6.78-Inch Full-HD+ AMOLED Display Surfaces on TENAA, More Details Revealed

iQoo Neo 7 SE is inching closer to its debut in China. This upcoming handset has now surfaced on the TENAA database. It is said to feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The handset is listed to feature an octa-core chipset with a 3.1GHz clock rate. Recent rumours indicate that it could be a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The Vivo sub-brand is set to launch the iQoo Neo 7 SE on December 2 alongside the iQoo 11 series. iQoo is yet to delve into details regarding this smartphone.

iQoo Neo 7 SE specifications (expected)

An iQoo smartphone bearing the model number V2238A has surfaced on the TENAA database. According to a recent report, this model could be the iQoo Neo 7 SE. It is listed to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. The handset is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC with a 3.1GHz clock rate.

For optics, this smartphone may get a triple-rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor and dual 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The iQoo Neo 7 SE is said to feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera as well.

This smartphone is likely to feature a 2,440mAh dual-cell battery with an effective capacity of 4,880mAh. It is said to also support 120W fast charging. The iQoo Neo 7 SE could be offered with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM along with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard storage.

It may run on Android 13 and feature an under-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is listed to also feature a gravity sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. It is said to measure 164.81x76.9x8.58mm and weigh about 193g. A supposed promo image of the iQoo Neo 7 SE reportedly leaked recently offering a glimpse at its design. The handset could come in Impression Blue, Geometric Black, and Pop Orange colours.