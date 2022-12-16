iQoo 11 AnTuTu Score Surfaces Ahead of India Launch; Easily Beats Asus ROG Phone 6 Series, Xiaomi 12T Pro

The iQoo 11 is set to launch in India on January 10

Highlights iQoo 11 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The phone comes with a 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display

It features a triple-camera setup on the back

iQoo 11 was launched earlier this month in China. The company has confirmed the launch of its new Android flagship smartphone in India on January 10. The iQoo 11 is likely to be the first smartphone in India to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It will go on sale in India on January 13. Ahead of the official launch, some key details about the phone's performance have surfaced online. The iQoo 11, which features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, now has the highest benchmark for a smartphone on the AnTuTu benchmarking service.

According to a screenshot of a benchmark for the iQoo 11 shared by MySmartPrice, the iQoo 11 scored 13,23,820 points on AnTuTu. This, by far, is the highest score achieved by any Android smartphone. The iQoo 11 scored 2,70,987 and 6,07,822 points in the AnTuTu CPU and GPU tests, respectively. The screenshot also revealed that the phone scored 2,44,782 and 2,00,229 points, in the memory and user experience tests.

The iQoo 11 is the only phone in the list to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is claimed to offer up to 35 percent performance boost while providing up to 40 percent better efficiency compared to its predecessor. More smartphones with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship SoC should be available soon.

Currently, the iQoo 11 has a lead over the Asus ROG Phone 6, Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone 9, Xiaomi 12T Pro and the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro.

Except for the iQoo 11, other phones mentioned feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The ROG Phone 6 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage was second on the list with 11,17,968 points on AnTuTu. The ROG Phone 6 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was third in the list with a total score of 11,10,082 on AnTuTu.

iQoo 11 5G specifications

The iQoo 11 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and support for a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is flat and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top for the 16-megapixel front camera. On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup with a custom Vivo V2 Image Signal Processor (ISP). The setup features a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 13-megapixel portrait shooter.

iQoo 11 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging out-of-the-box. The device boots Android 13-based Origin OS Forest in China. The India variant is likely to feature Funtouch OS 13 on top. We can expect the iQoo 11 to launch in India with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone is also expected to offer up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.