Apple iPhone 16 Plus Launched: Check Price In India, Features, Specs

The iPhone 16 Plus will also sport the latest-gen Ceramic Shield front

The newest generation of iPhones will be available for purchase within a week's time and the iPhone 16 Plus is tipped to be a hot seller. Promising groundbreaking innovation and never-before-seen features in an iPhone, the iPhone 16 series has generated quite a buzz among technology enthusiasts.

The Silicon Valley-based tech giant officially launched the models during the second week of September, and the newest generation of iPhones will hit the shelves on September 20th. iPhone 16 (base variant) and iPhone 16 Plus are two of the more affordable variants, with the iPhone 16 Plus offering better battery life and a larger display compared to iPhone 16.

The mid-range and high-end models-iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max-will receive larger displays than their predecessors. Conveniently priced and sporting a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 16 Plus is expected to be one of the best value-for-money phones the company has ever designed.

Running on the cutting-edge A18 chip with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, the smartphone is set to redefine user experience! The model will also receive newer elements and features, such as the Camera Control button, the eagerly awaited Apple Intelligence feature, and the upgraded 48MP Fusion camera.

In addition to the new features, the iPhone 16 Plus will also sport the latest-gen Ceramic Shield front and aluminium with colour-infused glass back, retaining the luxe appeal expected from Apple's premium handsets. The base model of the iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) will carry a price tag of Rs. 89,900, while the 256GB and 512GB models will cost Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 1,19,900, respectively.

