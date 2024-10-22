YouTuber Cuts Baby's Umbilical Cord And Posts Video, Case Filed

A YouTuber has landed in trouble for snapping the umbilical cord of his newborn himself at a hospital in Chennai. Irfan, a food vlogger, has been showcaused by the directorate of medical and rural health services after he filmed his wife's delivery inside the operation theatre and posted it on his YouTube channel.

The video reportedly fetched over 1.4 million views in two days but has now been taken down.

The Tamil Nadu health department has lodged a police complaint against the doctor and the private hospital. It has also sought a ban on the doctor who allowed such acts inside the operation theatre.

Both Irfan and the hospital have violated the National Medical Commission Act, said state health minister Ma Subramanian.

"We have complained to the state medical council about the doctor who asked Irfan if he wants to cut the cord. It is the job of a doctor, and it cannot be designated to an attendant," Dr J Rajamoorthy, the director of medical services, was quoted as saying by Times of India.

In May, Irfan took a sex determination test in Dubai and shared the gender of the baby. Irfan had apologised after the health department pulled him up.