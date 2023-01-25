With Chili Powder, A Tamil Film-Inspired Bank Robbery Attempt: Police

The accused had tied the hands of three bank employees with plastic tags. (Representational)

A 22-year-old graduate was arrested for allegedly trying to rob a bank inspired by the Tamil film 'Thunivu', said police on Wednesday. 'Thunivu' revolves around a criminal mastermind who along with his team pulls off bank heists.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Kaleel Rahman who lives in Dindigul, had taken a loan from one of the branches of the Indian Overseas Bank and was looking for some means to settle them.

According to police officials, he entered the bank and tied the hands of the three bank employees with plastic tags.

"Yesterday morning a young man entered the bank armed with chilli powder, pepper spray, cutting blade and knife, and sprayed them with chilli powder. He then tied the hands of three bank employees with plastic tags and threatened the staff to show him where the cash was kept if they didn't want to be injured," informed police sources.

"A tied-up clerk warned the branch manager of the robber as he logged in for work at the bank's door. The manager and the writer then detained the accused, pushed him into a room, and locked him before calling the cops," the source added.

A case has been registered under Sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous injury), and 506 I (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused would be taken to Judicial Magistrate I for remand, informed police officials. Further details are awaited.

