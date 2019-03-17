Will Decide Next Whether To Support CPI-M Leader Or Not: MK Alagiri

MK Alagiri told media "I will meet him (Venkatesan) if he comes." (File)

Expelled Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Alagiri on Sunday said he will take a decision next week on whether or not he would extend support to CPI-M leader S Venkatesan, who will be contesting from Madurai Lok Sabha seat.

In the previous elections, MK Alagiri, the son of late DMK chief Karunanidhi, had contested from Madurai.

Addressing media last week, Mr Venkatesan had said that he would meet Alagiri as a candidate and seek his support.

In response to this, MK Alagiri told media, "I will meet him (Venkatesan) if he comes. I will decide whom to extend support to after a week."

The DMK will contest 20 out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, while its ally Congress will contest nine seats and also the lone seat in Puducherry. Pro-dalit Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI and CPI-M will contest on 2 seats each, while MDMK, IUML, IJK and Kongu Makkal Desiya Katchi will contest on one each.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 18 in a single phase, ad counting of votes will take place on May 23.

