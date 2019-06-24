'Water Famine In Tamil Nadu': MK Stalin Leads Protest Against Government

MK Stalin, chief of Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, the DMK, today joined the protests being held by his party against the state government over acute water crisis across the state.

"There is a water famine in Tamil Nadu. EPS OPS and ministers aren't bothered about water crisis. This water scarcity is not a sudden development," said Mr Stalin during a protest in Chepauk area in Chennai. Mr Stalin's party has been holding protest across the state since yesterday.

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under water stress for the past several months after four reservoirs including the Chembarambakkam lake -- the largest reached its lowest level. The scorching heat and delayed monsoon further worsened the situation.

The state's capital Chennai alone is witnessing a 40 per cent cut in its piped water supply as all four reservoirs around the city have dried up.