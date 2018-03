Two persons were buried alive and one injured when the van in which they were travelling collided with a sand-laden lorry near Coimbatore today, police said.The lorry turned sideways in the impact of the collision and the sand came crashing down on the other vehicle, they said.Passers-by saw the three occupants struggling in the sand and informed police who used an earth-mover to remove it.However, two persons suffocated to death while another was seriously injured, police said. The injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital.The lorry driver ran away from the spot and a search is on for him, they added.