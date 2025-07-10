Tirumala Milk Treasury Manager Found Dead In Chennai

Naveen Bollineni, a treasury manager at Tirumala Milk, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Chennai, with preliminary investigation pointing to death by suicide.

The 40-year-old was reportedly under pressure following allegations of misappropriating Rs 40 crore in cash from the company.

Police sources said he had already returned Rs 5 crore.

In a purported suicide note emailed to his mother, sister, and a few colleagues, Naveen is said to have blamed officials within the company for his mental distress.

However, the Chennai Police said no formal complaint had been filed against him, no case registered, and he had not been summoned for questioning.

The investigation had not yet begun, and the company had not yet given them documents and financial records, the sources said, adding a complaint was however forwarded by the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Kolathur to the AC and the jurisdiction inspector.

The police have filed a case of suspicious death and launched a probe.

BJP leader K Annamalai has accused the Kolathur Deputy Commissioner of Police for conducting unofficial enquiries without registering a case.

Mr Annamalai also criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleging the DMK government has lost control over the police force, an allegation the ruling DMK denies.

The Chennai Police Commissioner has deputed the Joint Commissioner to investigate the case and submit a report.