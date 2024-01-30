'Thalapathy' Vijay To Launch Political Party Soon

Vijay's father is the celebrated film director Chandrasekhar.

Popular actor Vijay has begun the process of launching in own political party in Tamil Nadu. According to sources, Vijay has been elected as party president. "We are in the process of registering the party with the Election Commission of India," said a key member of the team to NDTV.

Sources say that around 200 members of the party's general council had attended a meeting ahead of the registration. The party's General Secretary and Treasurer too have been appointed and a Central Executive Committee has been constituted as well. The council has authorised Vijay to decide on the name and registration of the party and take the plunge into electoral politics.

On when exactly he would take the plunge, one source said, "He will enter politics ahead of the 2026 state polls in Tamil Nadu." On the possible name, he added, "It will definitely have Kazhagam in it, keeping in line with traditions in Tamil Nadu."

Seen as the next Rajinikanth of Tamil cinema, Vijay who has acted in 68 films has been nurturing political ambitions for over a decade. He has been involving his fan clubs in a range of charity and welfare measures including free distribution of food, educational scholarships, libraries, evening tuition, and even legal help.

Recently he had organised a constituency-wise programme to honour and felicitate student toppers in public exams. He had then advised students "to read about leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, Kamaraj. Take what's good and leave the rest."

Vijay's father is the celebrated film director Chandrasekhar. Vijay's films have often touched sensitive and key public interest topics and he has a cult following in the state. Some of Vijay's films have also taken controversial stands in targetting governments over the years.