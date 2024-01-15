Tamil Nadu Woman Donates Rs 4 Crore Land In Daughter's Memory, Wins Hearts

Pooranam is also known as Aayi Ammal

A woman in Tamil Nadu has donated a piece of land worth Rs 4 crore for the expansion of a government school in memory of her daughter.

Pooranam, also known as Aayi Ammal, wants the school to be named after her daughter who died two years ago.

Officials say the current market value of the land is over Rs 7 crore.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has appreciated Pooranam's gesture and said that she will be honoured with a special award on Republic Day.

"Thousands of students will benefit from Ayi Puranam Ammal's donation. Ayi Ammal, who is a symbol of the Tamil community that values education and teaching as the highest virtue, will be honoured with a special award from the Chief Minister on behalf of the government on the upcoming Republic Day," Mr Stalin posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan also met her at the bank where she works. He also shared his bank visit video on X.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said he will honour her at the Parent Teacher Association regional conference in Madurai on January 29.