Tamil Nadu To Soon Provide Free Food To Registered Construction Workers

The Amma Canteen is a highly subsidised outlets where a plate of sambar rice is sold at Rs 5. (File)

After free rice, free consumer durables like cycle, laptop mixer-grinder, fans, livestock and others, it is now free food in Tamil Nadu.

The state government will soon provide free food for registered construction workers at subsidised Amma Canteens, said Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Speaking in the Assembly during the debate on the motion of thanks for Governor Banwarilal Purohit's address to the House, Mr Palaniswami said the government will soon implement a scheme to provide free food to registered construction workers here at Amma Canteens.

The Amma Canteen is a highly subsidised outlets where a plate of sambar rice is sold at Rs 5, plate of curd rice at Rs 3 and one idli at Re 1.