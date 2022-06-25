Tamil Nadu Start Up Develops Life Saving Instant Oxygen Generator

Patented chemicals in the canister supply oxygen in 40 seconds by turn of a knob.

A Tamil Nadu based start-up has launched a first of its kind portable instant oxygen generator called Portia, which they say could be a lifesaver during medical emergencies.

Available in a backpack with two canisters, promoters say in any medical emergency at home, office or public places, users or patients can get 4 to 6 litres of 99.7% pure medical grade oxygen for 40 minutes, sufficient till they reach hospitals. This doesn't requires any electricity and any technical expertise to operate. The company also delivers canisters for refill or for use as backup.

Developed by John Joy, who was earlier in a senior position with GE Healthcare, started this up in Coimbatore amid the second wave of COVID-19 when there was a huge demand for oxygen. The start-up with production facility in Coimbatore has capacity to produce fifty thousand units a year. "We are working to make Portia a standard part of first aid kit everywhere" said John Joy to NDTV.

The Bengaluru International Airport has become the first public place in the country to install this as part of its first aid available to passengers. "We are the first airport in the world to have this for passengers. We have installed six, we have ordered ten" said a spokesperson from the airport.

Experts feel this would be a boon for those experiencing heart attacks, breathlessness or even faint. Dr Kesavanath Balakrishnan, a critical care specialist and also an investor in this start-up, believes there is a huge scope for this innovation. "This would take first aid to another level to save lives. Earlier we would go looking for oxygen during emergencies. In this case, oxygen comes to you."

Coincidentally, the product was given shape amid the second wave of Covid when there was a severe shortage of oxygen across India. The company has so far sold around 2,000 kits. "Now we are working with other airports and many public places like schools, colleges, cinema halls, railway stations, airports and even ambulances to install this." said co-founder Sanjay Krishnan Pillai.

The kit with two canisters costs Rs 34,000 and each canister costs Rs 2,500.

The idea took shape after a team led by John, a mechanical engineer won a global hackathon "medical gas chellenge" after which he roped in Sanjay who was his classmate at the INSEAD programme in France.