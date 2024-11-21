Where Ellen DeGeneres, Moving Countries After Trump Win, Will Stay

For the majority, staying in a place that aligns with one's political views would top their priority list. Many A-list celebrities have expressed their wishes to leave the country post Donald Trump's election as the President of the United States.

However, Ellen DeGeneres has already made that a reality with her wife Portia de Rossi. The couple moved to Cotswolds, a rural area in south central England after listing their massive Montecito Estate north of Los Angeles.

According to entertainment website, TMZ, which cited sources with "direct knowledge", the driving force behind their relocation was Trump's win apart from other motivating factors. They were "very disillusioned" with Trump's victory and decided "to get the hell out".

On another note, DeGeneres was also a high-profile donor for Vice President Kamala Harris - contributing about $3,300 to her campaign. She also went ahead and endorsed Harris on her Instagram saying, "There's nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can't wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president."

On October 8th 2024, DeGeneres had reposted a photo from actress Jamie Lee Curtis which said, "You can't tell someone you love them and then vote for someone who will hurt them" captioning it as, "This is beyond politics. It is about love and inclusion vs hate and violence."

She caught heavy flak because of the post with most comments supporting Trump. But she is one to frequently back the Democrats, and very vocally so.

However, apart from Degeneres and Rossi, there have been other celebrities who have voiced their desire to leave the country. Sharon Stone has told The Daily Mail, "I am certainly considering a house in Italy. I think that's an intelligent construct at this time. This is one of the first times in my life that I've actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression."

According to The Guardian, Cher had been horrified by the possibility of Trump coming back to office and said, "I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country]."

Ironically, even Elon Musk's daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, plans to leave the United States after Trump's election win. She posted on Threads, "I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States. Even if he's only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon."

In the wake of ending her popular talk show, DeGeneres has focussed on gardening and raising chickens and has kept her personal life private. She has also not announced any upcoming projects.

