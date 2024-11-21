Ellen DeGeneres And Partner Portia de Rossi Leave US After Trump's Win: Report

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have reportedly left the United States following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US presidential election. The couple, who were strong supporters of Kamala Harris, decided to "get the hell out" of the country after Trump's victory. According to TMZ, they've relocated to the Cotswolds, a region in South West England, about two hours from London, where they had already purchased a home before the election. This move isn't just a temporary departure, as sources claim they won't return to the States.

Ellen, a longtime comedian and TV show host, had endorsed Kamala Harris, expressing her excitement for Harris to become the next president. In August, DeGeneres publicly endorsed Harris on Instagram. "There's nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can't wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president," she wrote in the caption.

After Trump's win, Ellen and Portia put their Montecito mansion up for sale and plan to list another California property.

Not just Ellen and Portia, Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election has prompted several Hollywood celebrities to publicly declare their intention to leave the United States. Many are criticising Trump's policies and expressing fears about the country's future, leading them to seek refuge abroad.

Some of these celebrities include Eva Longoria, who has already divided her time between Spain and Mexico, citing America's transformation into a "dystopian country". Jimmy Kimmel jokingly announced his departure during a late-night show, while Guillermo Rodriguez quipped about returning to Mexico.

Sharon Stone, a Hollywood A-lister, has expressed interest in purchasing a home in Italy. Meanwhile, music icon Cher had previously threatened to take drastic measures if Donald Trump were to secure the presidency again.

America Ferrera, Barbra Streisand, Laverne Cox, Minnie Driver and Raven-Symone are the other celebrities who are considering leaving the United States. The United Kingdom, particularly London's cosmopolitan charm, and Italy with its rich culture and breathtaking landscapes have emerged as top choices for relocation. Canada, another favoured destination, offers proximity to the US, familiarity, and progressive policies that appeal to many. Other countries, such as Spain, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand, are also being considered by celebrity expats.