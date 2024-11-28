Tamil Nadu Braces For Cyclone Fengal, Navy Prepares Disaster Response Plan

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu have affected flight operations.

The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards and is likely to intensify into Cyclone Fengal. It will cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around Saturday morning, with a wind speed of 50-60 kilometers per hour (kmph) gusting to 70 kmph, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update. There is a possibility of marginal intensification of the deep depression into a cyclonic storm between November 28 evening and November 29 morning, it added.

Speaking to news agency ANI, S Kumar, Duty Officer, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, said, “During the next two days, it (deep depression) is likely to skirt Sri Lanka's coast and reach the coast of Tamil Nadu. Rainfall is expected in the next few days over the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.”

The bad weather has resulted in a delay in several flights. IndiGo Airlines informed its passengers that flight services will continue to be impacted to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Salem.

“We were hoping for clearer skies, but the weather situation continues to persist, impacting flights,” it said.

A yellow alert has been issued for Chennai and nearby districts, while an orange alert has been declared for the Delta districts, gearing up for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the weather department, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai in the Delta region may witness extremely intense rainfall exceeding 24.4 cm on Thursday.

Schools and colleges continue to remain shut in Chennai.

Given the bad weather conditions and prediction of Cyclone Fengal, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is coordinating with Tamil Nadu state agencies to ensure the safety of seafarers. The ICG said that its ships, aircraft and radar stations issued advisories for fishing boats to return to the harbour.

Deep Depression in the #BayofBengal likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards #Tamilnadu, as per #IMD. @IndiaCoastGuard Region HQs (East) is coordinating with state agencies to ensure seafarers safety. #ICG Ships, Aircraft & Radar Stations issuing advisories for fishing… pic.twitter.com/Q1PLjRHXXH — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) November 27, 2024

Owing to rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal.

Indian Navy has prepared a comprehensive disaster response plan involving humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Vehicles are being loaded with relief materials, including food, drinking water and medicines. Flood Relief Teams are positioned in vulnerable areas.