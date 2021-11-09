Tamil Nadu Rain Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Braces For Very Heavy Rainfall

Till 5:30 AM, Chennai received 4.9 cm rainfall while Puducherry recorded 8 cm.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in 24 districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today, according to the weather department's forecast. The Tamil Nadu region has been reeling under waterlogging and flooding over the weekend.

Several districts of Tamil Nadu have announced holiday in view of the rain situation. Schools and colleges remain closed today in Chennai for the second consecutive day. The civic authority in Chennai has advised people to stay home. Private offices have been advised to allow work from home.

Authorities have deployed 41 boats in vulnerable areas of Chennai while seven additional inflatable boats have been kept ready too.

So far, four rain-related deaths have been reported from the state while 263 huts and 70 houses have been damaged. Sixteen cattle have died too. Over 300 people are currently accommodated in relief camps.

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed five senior bureaucrats as nodal officers to monitor preventive measures and relief in Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpattu.

Here are the Live Updates on Tamil Nadu rain:

Nov 09, 2021 09:15 (IST) Schools, colleges to remain closed in Madurai

Schools and colleges in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu will remain closed due on Tuesday to heavy rainfall, the District Collector said on Tuesday.

Nov 09, 2021 09:08 (IST) Rain water enters houses in Agraharam, Korattur area as Chennai receives heavy rains due to Northeast Monsoon over Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/X8Lt1cuItt - ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021