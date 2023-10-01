8 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Falls Off A Hairpin Bend In Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris

At least 8 people were killed and several others injured when a tourist bus fell while turning a sharp bend near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. There were 55 passengers on the bus, who were on their way to Tenkasi.

The bus fell into the gorge after the driver of the vehicle lost control on a hairpin bend. Locals, police and fire officials rushed to the aid of the victims and rescued the injured.

The bus toppled in the impact and the rescue workers were seen using ropes to get down to the ill-fated vehicle and reach out to the passengers.

Police said preliminary reports suggest that the driver lost control on the sharp curve, leading to the bus's plunge down the steep incline. K Prabhakar, Superintendent of Police told NDTV "Investigation is underway. The driver appears to be at fault".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families who those who were killed in the accident. He said Rs 50,000 would be provided to those who had suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the district administration has set up a phone line--1077, regarding information about the accident. Information will be also available on 0423-2450034.