Tamil Nadu Man Kills Newly-Wed Daughter, Husband, Surrenders: Police

A newly-married couple was hacked to death by the woman's father for marrying against the family's wishes in Tamil Nadu.

The incident was reported from the port city of Tuticorin in Thoothukudi district.

After the couple got married, the woman's family had filed a missing complaint following which the couple presented before the police in Madurai, claiming they "both are adults and have got married on their own".

"The couple also spoke to the woman's parents on a video call from the station. They never sought police protection," said Balaji Saravanan, a senior cop in Tuticorin, told NDTV.

The village elders too had intervened and had asked the family to not disturb them.

The couple was murdered at their rented home, the police official said, adding that the woman's father later surrendered before the police.

"The couple belong to the same scheduled caste and are related. The lady is a college student and her husband didn't study after school and this was a major issue for the woman's family," police officials told NDTV.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.