Parties Of Dhinakaran, Divakaran Will Vanish: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Hardly within two months of Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran forming a party (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam), it had already witnessed "a split", he told reporters in Coimbatore.
Both the parties would 'disappear' soon, he added.
He was reacting to a question on the outfit floated today by V Divakaran, brother of Sasikala.
Mr Divakaran, who has launched an all-out attack against Mr Dhinakaran over the party affairs, named his outfit 'Amma Ani', roughly translates into Amma faction, named after late chief minister Jayalalithaa.
