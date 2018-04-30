Parties Of Dhinakaran, Divakaran Will Vanish: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Hardly within two months of Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran forming a party, it had already witnessed "a split", E Palaniswami told reporters.

E Panlaniswami was reacting to a question on the outfit floated today by V Divakaran, brother of Sasikala Coimbatore: Taking a dig at the extended family of jailed leader VK Sasikala, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today said both the parties floated by her kin would 'disappear' from the political scene soon.



Hardly within two months of Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran forming a party (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam), it had already witnessed "a split", he told reporters in Coimbatore.



Both the parties would 'disappear' soon, he added.



He was reacting to a question on the outfit floated today by V Divakaran, brother of Sasikala.



Mr Divakaran, who has launched an all-out attack against Mr Dhinakaran over the party affairs, named his outfit 'Amma Ani', roughly translates into Amma faction, named after late chief minister Jayalalithaa.



On BJP leader S Ve Shekher not being arrested in a case filed against him for sharing a post that contained derogatory references to media and women scribes, the Chief Minister said the "guilty will not be spared."



Mr Shekher has moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.



