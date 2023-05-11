Tamil Cabinet Reshuffle: PTR Moved To IT Ministry, TRB Raja Gets Industries

The rejig comes days after row over audio clips allegedly featuring PTR (File)

Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) was today relieved of the key portfolio of Finance and Human Resources Management and given the Information technology department.

Thangam Thennarasu is the new Finance Minister of the state.

The Industries portfolio held by him was allocated to TRB Rajaa, the three time legislator from Mannargudi constituency who was newly inducted into the Council of Ministers.

The rejig comes days after row over audio clips allegedly featuring PTR, making statements against the Chief Minister's family.

In two audio clips including one released by state BJP chief K Annamalai, PTR is purported to have made some remarks about Stalin's son Udhayanidhi and son-in-law V Sabareesan, which the finance minister has categorically denied.

The minister had denied allegations and insisted that the clips were digitally altered using advanced technology.

The Chief Minister had also dismissed as "cheap politics" the PTR audio files, in which the Minister is purported to have made some remarks about the assets of the DMK's first family.

This is the first time M K Stalin has dropped a minister. Change in PTR's portfolio is being seen as a political victory to the BJP despite its negligible presence in the state.