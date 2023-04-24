Tamil Nadu Likely To Withdraw Bill That Allows 12-Hour Shift In Factories

The bill was taken up for discussion and passed by voice vote on Friday (Representational)

The Tamil Nadu government has reportedly decided to withdraw amendments to the Factories Act, 1948, which was passed last week amid strong criticism and protests, sources have said.



The Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 extends the working hours for the factory workers to 12 hours from the current 8-hour duty.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, sources say, will meet his allies later this evening to discuss the government's next course of action.

The bill was taken up for discussion and passed by voice vote in the state assembly on Friday even as members of various opposition parties staged a walkout, calling it an "anti-worker" act.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and CPI (M), said the bill would lead to the exploitation of the factory workers.

CPI (M) legislator V P Nagaimali said the act would favour the corporates while CPI MLA T Ramachandran claimed the act, if implemented in the present form, would strike down the hard-won rights of the employees.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, however, assured that the total working hours in a week would remain unchanged for the workers - who would now have the option to work for four days in a week and avail three days leave.

The remaining three days would be paid leave and the existing rules on leaves, overtime, salaries, etc., would remain unchanged," the state government said.

Labour Welfare Minister C V Ganesan had said that the government will implement the bill only after scrutiny.

"As per the amendment, factories seeking exemption should obtain the employees' consent to extend the working hours and this should not affect the employees' wellbeing," he said.



